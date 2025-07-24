Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $28.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $303.72. The company had a trading volume of 60,878,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,436,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $978.28 billion, a PE ratio of 167.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

