Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $735.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $557.54. The stock had a trading volume of 75,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,554. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,230.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

