Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $6.61. Prada shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 576 shares traded.
Prada Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.
Prada Company Profile
Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.
