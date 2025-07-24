Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49, Zacks reports. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS.

Popular Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $115.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82. Popular has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $118.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Popular by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 60.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

