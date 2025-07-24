Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,744 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 238.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 6,804.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

