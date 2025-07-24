Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 98,464 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.32% of Golar LNG worth $52,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 906.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.12 and a beta of 0.56. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

