Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ HON opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $243.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.