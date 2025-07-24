Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,831,000 after buying an additional 3,637,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,472,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,880,000 after buying an additional 1,416,781 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $20,801,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 492,900 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.23. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,977.34. This represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $48,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,686.80. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.15.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

