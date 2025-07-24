Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,006 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $64,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $312.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $312.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.98.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

