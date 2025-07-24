Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 30,773 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

