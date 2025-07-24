Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

