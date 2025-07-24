Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,597 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $158,630,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

