Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $88,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $563.81 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $566.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.33 and its 200-day moving average is $508.21.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

