Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $37.02 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:CAT opened at $427.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $429.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.