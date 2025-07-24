Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $22.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,800,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 851,256 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,733,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.59.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

