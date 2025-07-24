Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 640 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $17,209.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 129,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,650.20. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of PHR opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

