Pharming Group (PHAR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $707.02 million, a P/E ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

