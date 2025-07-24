Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reduced their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

