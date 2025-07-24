Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £66,129.92 in Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Brown bought 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £66,129.92 ($89,850.43).

Personal Assets Stock Performance

Personal Assets stock opened at GBX 514 ($6.98) on Thursday. Personal Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 480 ($6.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 526 ($7.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 512.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.30. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 8.92 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Assets had a net margin of 116.31% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

