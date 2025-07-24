Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Increased by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,387 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $92,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 176.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 138.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 110.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PRGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 75,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,068. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

