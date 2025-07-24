Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $944.27 million for the quarter.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,693 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTU

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.