Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Shares of PKG traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $209.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.85. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

