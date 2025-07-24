Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $2.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.06.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,660,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,909 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,426,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,346,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 430.93%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

