Osaka Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $187.32 Thousand (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a total market cap of $132.89 million and approximately $187.32 thousand worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118,041.73 or 1.00090221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118,024.65 or 1.00075742 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,239,902,726,573 tokens. The official website for Osaka Protocol is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Osaka Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000019 USD and is down -13.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $530,554.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

