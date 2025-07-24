Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $5.00. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 128,554 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Optical Cable in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Optical Cable
Optical Cable Trading Up 4.0%
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.52% of Optical Cable worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Optical Cable
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Breakout Quarter Signals a New Leadership Phase
- What is a support level?
- Rivian Stock Rallies as Robotaxi Buzz Builds
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These 2 Tech Stocks With 50%+ ROIC Are Built to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.