Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $5.00. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 128,554 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Optical Cable in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Optical Cable Trading Up 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.52% of Optical Cable worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

