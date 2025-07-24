Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for 1.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2,840.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

