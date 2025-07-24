Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

