Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FREL stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

