Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $364.91 billion, a PE ratio of 672.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

