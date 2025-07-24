Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 90,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

