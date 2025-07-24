Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 326,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 43,829 shares during the period.

Get Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS FLIA opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33.

About Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.