Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.