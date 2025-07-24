Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 611.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 8.6%

FJUL opened at $52.92 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

