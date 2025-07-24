Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.