Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 1.65% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,284.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 384,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 240,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 177,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 81,590 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $955.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

