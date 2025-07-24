Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMXF. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $75.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.1405 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

