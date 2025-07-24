ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 181.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $19,909,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 146.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

