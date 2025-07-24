One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE FIS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,666. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

