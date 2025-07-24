One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.78, for a total value of $21,820,935.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,617.26. This represents a 62.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,167.63. 461,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,616. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,067.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $496.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.