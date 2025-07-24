Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

