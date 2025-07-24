OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 160.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.77.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Credit stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of OFS Credit worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

