Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $15.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 0.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Armen Panossian acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,748.57. This represents a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 71,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,054.47. This represents a 26.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 23,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 183,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

