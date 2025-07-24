Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $16,243,387.20. Following the sale, the director owned 646,962,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,470,525,225.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,256,670 shares of company stock worth $288,999,139 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

