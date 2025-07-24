Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $319.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

