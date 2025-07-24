Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,209.92. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $122,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,269.44. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,282 shares of company stock worth $1,848,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

BFAM opened at $113.35 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.