Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 452,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 353,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

