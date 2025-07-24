Oak Thistle LLC Raises Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 617.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Deese purchased 6,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,004,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,764,031.60. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,133.68. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

