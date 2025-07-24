Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 507 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Markel Group by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $2,022.40 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,956.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,873.27.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

