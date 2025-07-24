Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 12,486 Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,486 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE TGT opened at $107.47 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

