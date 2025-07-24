Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 8,208 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 395.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,900,000 after buying an additional 2,180,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,890,000 after buying an additional 545,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,255,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $48,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $126.26 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.